Home States Telangana

Need valid reason to seek anticipatory bail: Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court has made it clear that an accused cannot seek anticipatory bail with an apprehension that he might be arrested in the case registered against him by the police.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that an accused cannot seek anticipatory bail with an apprehension that he might be arrested in the case registered against him by the police. To maintain an anticipatory bail petition, the accused should show that he has ‘reason to believe’ that he might be arrested in a non-bailable offence, the court noted.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar made these observations while dismissing a petition filed by Abdul Kavi, a driver in TSRTC, and his son seeking to grant anticipatory bail in a case registered against them at Chaderghat police station based on a complaint by their relative Syed Mahboob.

As for the case details, the petitioners-accused approached Syed in June 2017 and persuaded him to part with a sum of Rs 5 lakh promising to re-pay Rs 12,500 per month. Syed raised a sum of Rs 4.15 lakh by pledging gold articles and adjusted the balance Rs 85,000 by other means and gave the total amount to the petitioners. They promised amount was paid only for three months and the petitioners have stopped making re-payment and started dodging him. When his efforts to get the matter settled failed, he approached police.

Police registered a case against the accused and issued notices. Aggrieved with this, the accused moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp