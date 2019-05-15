To make Hyderabad ‘beggar-free’ prison department to open more beggar rehab homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than a year after launching a reward of Rs 1,000 to anyone who informs of the presence of a beggar in the city, only 40 persons have claimed the reward, state prisons and correctional services department has said.

In an attempt to make Hyderabad a ‘beggar-free’ city, the prisons department has started relocating beggars from the streets to rehabilitation homes called Anand Ashram. These are located in Chanchalguda and Cherlapally central prisons.

“There are very a few who claimed the amount from the department. Many are not aware of the scheme is still continuing but I want to tell them that the scheme is still continuing and we will give Rs 1,000 to anyone who informs us of a beggar in the city,” VK Singh, director general of prisons and correctional services department, said on Tuesday.

The department has initially paid Rs 500 to those who informed about the beggars but later increased to Rs 1,000. Interestingly, the department is planning to extend it to other districts.