States Telangana

Should we call Nathuram Godse a great man, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Reiterating that regional parties would play a key role in the formation of the next government, Owaisi hailed K Chandrasekhar Rao for his brainchild, the Federal Front.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:42 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Backing up actor-turned-politician Kamal Hasan’s ‘Hindu terror’ remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked how Mahatma Gandhi’s killer could be called a ‘great man’. Speaking to media persons, Owaisi said, “What should we call the person who killed Mahatma Gandhi? Rakshasa, terrorist or assassin? Would you call the person, whose role as conspirator was proved in Kapur Commission report, ‘a great man’? We would have to call him a terrorist.”

Owaisi also said that BJP leaders were being ‘desperate’ as they have realised the party’s results ‘will not be on expected lines’.The Hyderabad MP slammed Modi’s silence on the rape of women in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. “Why is the PM is not concerned about this woman in Hapur when he is so concerned about triple talaq and Muslim women,” asked Owaisi.

He also poked fun at the PM for his recent comments about the Balakot air strike at an interview. Owaisi suggested that Modi should replace ‘chowkidar’ in his name on social media websites, and replace it with ‘Air Vice Marshal’.

Reiterating that regional parties would play a key role in the formation of the next government, Owaisi hailed K Chandrasekhar Rao for his brainchild, the Federal Front. “Till yesterday, nobody knew anything about Federal Front. Today they are recognizing it as an alternative,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi Nathuram Godse Hindu terror Mahatma Gandhi Assasination

