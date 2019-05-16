Home States Telangana

ACB to look into VTDA CPO’s past

The ACB is likely to file a petition before court seeking police custody of the officer for questioning.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:56 AM

HYDERABAD: TWO days after the chief planning officer of the Vemulawada Temple and Area Development Authority (VTDA), Laxman Goud, was arrested for accepting a bribe of `6.50 lakh, the ACB sleuths have found him guilty of indulging in other illegal activities while discharging his duties.

In their investigation, officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau are collecting details of financial transactions made by Laxman and his family members in the last ten years, details of the properties amassed by accused officer, and his sources of income.

Two days ago, the ACB officials had arrested Laxman Goud and his son Rohith on charges of bribery.

