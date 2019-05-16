Home States Telangana

New book on Telangana revenue system

Chief Minister’s CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao said that Maramraju penned the book at a time when CM KCR is contemplating to bring reforms in the Revenue system.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani |R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman Professor Ghanta Chakrapani lauded the efforts of writer Maramraju Satyanarayana Rao in writing “Telangana Gramaayanam”.

While releasing the book on Wednesday, Chakrapani said that the book highlights the revenue system in Nizam period and old Hyd State. “Satyanarayana Rao, as a writer, researcher and as a professor understood the Telangana village system and analysed it in his book,” Chakrapani said.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana said that the combined AP rulers destroyed the village system in TS in 1983 and claimed that they took up revolutionary changes in the TS village administrative system.

Chief Minister’s CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao said that Maramraju penned the book at a time when CM KCR is contemplating to bring reforms in the Revenue system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp