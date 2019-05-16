New book on Telangana revenue system

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman Professor Ghanta Chakrapani lauded the efforts of writer Maramraju Satyanarayana Rao in writing “Telangana Gramaayanam”.

While releasing the book on Wednesday, Chakrapani said that the book highlights the revenue system in Nizam period and old Hyd State. “Satyanarayana Rao, as a writer, researcher and as a professor understood the Telangana village system and analysed it in his book,” Chakrapani said.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana said that the combined AP rulers destroyed the village system in TS in 1983 and claimed that they took up revolutionary changes in the TS village administrative system.

Chief Minister’s CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao said that Maramraju penned the book at a time when CM KCR is contemplating to bring reforms in the Revenue system.