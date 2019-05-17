Home States Telangana

Rs 10,000 as reward for information on polluters: TSPCB

The TSPCB in a media release on Wednesday said that there have been incidents of some miscreants polluting the environment by dumping  hazardous wastes into the nalas, water bodies and other places. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to those who provide credible information on illegal dumping of hazardous or chemical waste by industrial or any other commercial units in any parts of the city. 

If anyone who is in the know of such miscreants can provide information to TSPCB and get rewarded with Rs 10,000. 

Those having credible information related to instances of industries flouting pollution control norms can call on these numbers 9000551355, 9949078336 and 9177303206 or mail to ms-tspcb@telangana.gov.in. 

