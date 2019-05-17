Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao trying to break UPA seat share: CPI

The TRS chief has been meeting several regional party leaders in other states with the sole aim of forming a non-BJP and non-Congress front. 

CPI leaders K Narayana and Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy address the media in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed Federal Front as a ‘different’ initiative, CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday predicted that when Lok Sabha poll results are announced on May 23, none of the parties would get the required majority to form the government at the Centre.

Speaking at a press conference, the CPI leader questioned as to why Chandrasekhar Rao has been meeting only the leaders of regional parties that aligned with the UPA and not those who are with the NDA. Pointing out that in the last five years Rao has never criticised BJP, Sudhakar Reddy said: “KCR’s TRS was like a B team of BJP. Even now, if you see, he is meeting only regional party leaders who are aligned to UPA. It looks like he is trying to break the UPA’s seat share,” claimed Reddy, even while asking, “why KCR did not meet party leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal or Lok Janshakti Party?” 

Stating that CPI will not objection to regional parties forming the government, Sudhakar Reddy said that “unlike BJP, such parties should be favour secular values”. Neither BJP-led NDA nor Congress-led UPA or even the proposed ‘Federal Front’ will get enough numbers to form the government, he said. CPI National Secretary K Narayana and State Secretary Chadda Venkat Reddy were also present on the occasion. 

