TRS government's flagship Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project to be inaugurated in July

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the TRS government’s prestigious project that is aimed at addressing the water needs of the State, will be inaugurated in July this year. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao revelaed this while speaking at a review meeting on Kaleshwaram power component at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday.

The State government has decided to lift 2 tmc of water per day this year and 3 tmc from next year onwards. For lifting the 3 tmc per day, the estimated power requirement will be 6,100 MW. The power requirement to lift 2 tmc per day is 3,800 MW.

In view of this, the chief minister has directed the officials to make all the arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to KLIS. The water will be lifted from Godavari during in 180 flood days, between June and December. The government’s plan is to lift 540 tmc to 600 tmc from Godavari through KLIS every year in order provide water to 45 lakh acres each in Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Stating that the share of Telangana in the Godavari is 954 tmc, Rao said that 85 per cent industrial, drinking and irrigation needs may be met from the Godavari. The chief minister said that the cost of the power for the lift irrigation projects would be borne by the State government. He also directed the officials to explore the possibility of producing hydel power at lift irrigation projects.

The CM directed the officials to complete the construction of pump houses at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages by June 10. He further said that 2 tmc of water per day could be lifted from the Godavari in June and November months and 3 tmc per day between July and October. One lift could be operated even in December and draw some water from the Godavari, Rao said.

He asked the officials to make a scientific study on how much water could be drawn in each month and also the power required of it.

Cost to be recovered

The chief minister directed the officials to lift 2 tmc water from Godavari and divert it through Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrage to Yellampally. From Yellampally, the water would be lifted to Mid-Mannair. Using reverse pumping system, 1 tmc would be diverted to Sriram Sagar and another tmc to Mallanna Sagar. From next year onwards, 3 tmc per day would be diverted up to Yellampally and 2 tmc to Kondapochamma Sagar.

With this water, the reservoirs and minor irrigation tanks would be filled up. Besides, 22 lakh acres of ayacut proposed under KLIS, the Kaleshwaram water would be used for SRSP, Guthpa-Alisagar and areas in Nirmal-Mudhole Assembly segments too. In addition to this, Husnabad too would get Kaleshwaram water through Gouravelly. In all, every year 45 lakh acres would get irrigation water in two crop seasons, a total of 90 lakh acres every year, he said.

As per government estimation, the cost of KLIS project would be recovered in two years, taking into consideration the value of the crops cultivated in the areas under the project.

Meanwhile, Rao also said that Devadula and Sitarama lift irrigation schemes require another 1,000 MW power. “We are providing free power to farmers. Likewise, the government will provide special grant to power utility for supplying power to lift irrigation schemes,” Rao said.

To meet power requirements

During the review meeting, TS Transco and Genco chairman Devulapally Prabhakar Rao said that they are ready to meet the power demand of 17,000 MW.

“So far, we have met the 11,000 MW maximum power demand. We are ready to meet even if the power demand goes up to 17,000 MW,” Prabhakar Rao said.

Stating that the current installed capacity of the State was 16,203 MW, he said that by the end of this year, 1,080 MW Bhadradri plant would start commercial production. In the next few months, the State would get 1,600 MW power from NTPC plant. The works on 4,000 MW Yadadri ultra-mega power plant are going at a brisk pace, Prabhakar Rao informed. Meanwhile, the chief minister congratulated the power officials for expediting the works for KLIS and completing them before the deadline.

To visit Ramagundam

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Ramagundam on May 18 and inspect the progress of the construction of 1,600 MW NTPC power plant and hold a review meeting with NTPC officials. On May 19, Rao will visit Kaleshwaram and inspect the progress of the KLIS works.