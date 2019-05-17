Villagers want Hajipur serial killer hanged

Home States Telangana

Seething with rage, locals raised slogans demanding that the trial be conducted in a fast track court and Srinivas Reddy be given capital punishment.

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Though the police arrested serial killer M Srinivasa Reddy of Hajipur, the family members of the three girls whom he had allegedly raped and killed, went on a hunger strike on Thursday at the mandal headquarters of Bommalaramaram in the district, demanding that he should be hanged.  

Seething with rage, they raised slogans demanding that the trial be conducted in a fast track court and Srinivas Reddy be given capital punishment. They were accompanied by hundreds of villagers in their protest.

They came to Bommalaramaram from Hajipur in a rally for 4 km, holding banners and raising slogans, demanding justice.

As they sat on a hunger strike, members of several organisations and political parties turned up, extending support to them. But, when TRS leaders came to them, the villagers confronted them saying that their lip sympathy was not needed and that they should fix an appointment with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the issue. As more number of people began joining them from neighbouring villages, security was beefed up to prevent any untoward incidents. 

The police, after interrogating Srinivasa Reddy, produced him in the court which sent him to Warangal central prison recently. After Sravani’s body was found in abandoned agriculture well on April 26, angry villagers had ransacked Srinivasa Reddy’s house and burnt it down. The police arrested Srinivasa Reddy on April 28.

