Balanagar man leaves home to join Army

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of a 23-year-old man from Balanagar in the city were in for the shock of their lives. They had found a note from their son, who had left home a few days ago, saying he was going to join the Army. He asked them not to look for him.

A final year BTech student, Ashish Kumar (23) is the only son of his parents. He had left home on Monday, telling his parents he was going to take an entrance test.

After he failed to return home, Kumar’s parents tried calling him but found his phone to be switched off. Soon after, they searched his room. They found the letter, purportedly written by Ashish.