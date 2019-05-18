MP candidates from Telangana pledge support for Rape Free India campaign

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 34 prominent MP candidates from Telangana have taken a pledge to work for a Rape Free India during the upcoming Lok Sabha term.

These Telangana leaders took the pledge after being approached by the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation and a group of 17 other regional NGOs seeking support for the ongoing campaign, which is aimed at work for the safety of children and women.

Among the signatories are Talasani Sai Kiran of TRS, A Revanth Reddy of Congress and G Kishan Reddy of BJP.

“Women and children have never been the priority for any government. If you ask them for a solution, they often say it a societal problem. But only if this issue gets political priority can it see a resolution,” noted Raman Chawla, Manager, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation.

The MP’s commitments include allocation of at least 10 per cent budget for protection of children. “The campaign demands a budgeted national action plan to make a Rape Free India, which will see at least 10 per cent allocation for child protection in the Union Budget. We also appeal to the presidents of political parties to suspend any person accused of a sex crime,” campaigners said.

Launched on April 6, ahead of first phase of LS polls, the campaign has garnered support from 450 MP candidates.