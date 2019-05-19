Home States Telangana

Telangana HC rejects plea filed by Musaddilal Jewellers MD

While the High Court quashed the petition, it directed the ED to end their interrogation by 5 pm whenever it is conducted.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has rejected the plea filed by two Directors and Managing Director of Musaddilal Gems and Jewellers, to quash the summons issued against them by the Directorate of Enforcement.

The ED has launched an investigating against them under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In their petition, MD Kailash Chand Gupta and Directors Nitin Gupta and Nikhil Gupta had appealed the High Court to quash the summons issued by the ED, on May 3 this year, directing them to appear before the ED officials. 

