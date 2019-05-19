HRDA asks ministry to address PHC, CHC shortage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Reforms Doctors’ Association met Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday and submitted a lengthy representation about issues that have been plaguing the medical fraternity for a considerable time.

The representation covers demands about PHCs, CHCs, recruitment of doctors and staff, enactment for primary legislation to govern unregistered medical practitioners, bettering of infrastructure, withholding the age hike proposal and the need to increase post-graduation seats.

The representation mentions the need to increase the number of PHCs and CHCs in the state owing to the growing population and subsequently requests, “To recruit minimum of 4 Medical officers per PHC for 24/7 services with regular visits to Sub-centres.

And exempt CAS specialist doctors in CHC from night emergency duties by recruiting more general duty medical officers (GDMO’s) and restrict them to concerned speciality cases.” HRDA has claimed that there is a 10% and 40% deficit in PHC’s and CHC’s respectively as per 2011 population census. Another issue that has been often spoken about, is the need for an anti-quakery law that will regulate and restrict rural medical practitioners and private medical practitioners.