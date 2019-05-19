Home States Telangana

India leads in spam, phishing 

IN the last four months, India has been one of the top sources of spams and phishing materials, according to a research conducted by Kaspersky.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:40 AM

cyber crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

The multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider’s Spam and Phishing in Q1 2019 report says that India is at the ninth spot when it came to distributing spams. While China (15.82 per cent) and US (12.64 per cent) head the table, India is at ninth had a 2.58 per cent share of the spams. These spams are usually distributed through emails. 

The Kaspersky’s research found that the average share of spam in global mail traffic rose by 0.06 per cent to 55.97 per cent, which is attributed to scammers’ ability to exploit high-profile media events like Apple product launch. India also figured among the top 10 countries targeted by malicious mailshots. While the first place went to Germany, India shared sixth place with Brazil and Mexico. 

Cyber security Kaspersky Cyber crime

