V Hanumantha Rao slams KCR for inaction in Hajipur case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not taking strict action against the man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering three young girls in Hajipur on the outskirts of the city.

He then questioned KCR’s priorities. “It is sad that the perpetrator of the heinous crimes has not been given capital punishment,” he said in a press conference.