Will take TRS’ support if needed: Congress’ Mallu Ravi

Published: 19th May 2019 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders in the State exuded confidence that their party would win up to 220 Lok Sabha seats across the country. The results of the election will be announced on May 23. TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi also added that Congress would seek the support of the TRS if needed. 

Addressing media persons, Ravi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent press conference, in which he was accused of deflecting questions to BJP chief Amit Shah, made it evident that the saffron party would not be getting a clear majority this time. 

Echoing Ravi’s views, Gudur Narayana Reddy said that BJP would not win more than 10 seats in south India as a whole. 

Mallu Ravi

