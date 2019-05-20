Telangana: Babu black sheep land in anti-corruption bureau traps

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reports say that in the last one year, as many as 107 government officials were caught in the State while demanding and accepting a bribe. The reason? Elaborate traps laid out by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). A cursory look at the quarterly reports between April 2018 and March 2019 indicates that these traps by ACB have made a significant impact in identifying corruption in the State.

When it comes to the number of officials resorting to corruption, the Revenue Department stands on top, ahead of the other 34 government departments. Of course, the departments of Home and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) are right behind the Revenue Department.

It was in the fourth quarter (January and March 2019) of last year that the ACB recorded its highest number of trap cases -- 33, as noted by the State Vigilance Commission (SVC). Many of these trap cases are referred to the SVC, in order to obtain advice on corrective action that has to be taken against the corrupt.

In fact, during the last one year, the SVC received as many as 797 cases from both the ACB and the Department of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) for advice regarding appropriate corrective action.

The SVC usually advises the ACB and V&E to initiate suspension, disciplinary action, or levy penalties when it comes to cases against government officers indulging in corrupt practices. Both gazetted and non-gazetted officers constitute the said lot, who are booked under corruption charges.

As per the latest report issued by the SVC for January and March 2019, 160 cases of corrupt babus were referred to the SVC. Of them, 27 government officials were advised to be put under suspension. As many as 16 of them were officers of gazetted ranks.

10 employees were asked to be transferred to other departments and prosecution was suggested in the case of 17 employees. Of the total 160 cases, 90 cases were advised for disciplinary proceedings to be initiated. Major and minor penalties were advised to be imposed on 40 employees.

Whether corrective action is actually being taken against the corrupt has become a matter of debate now. M Padmanabha Reddy of Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a civil rights organisation, points out that a lot of “mischief” goes on when the SVC’s advices reach the tables of the Secretariat.

“The mischief takes place when these files reach the officials. Many a time, the trapped or corrupt officers themselves check the files for procedural mistakes and seeks representation from the officials concerned. It is then referred to the law department with claims of improper inquiry. The cases are eventually dropped.”