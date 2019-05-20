Bandaru Dattatreya slams KCR for not thanking PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad MP and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘enabling’ the NTPC Ramagundam Power Plant Project.The project was completed in record time due to the contribution of Rs 11,500 crore offered by the Central government to the State, he added. Dattatreya, further, condemned KCR’s remarks that not a single rupee was provided to the State by the Centre in the last five years.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched the NTPC. It is because of his intervention that the project got ready in record time. However, it is unfortunate that CM KCR does not give due credit to Modi,” said Dattatreya in a press release.

He also said that the KCR’s claims regarding the revamping of FCI was ‘not right’. “The issue around FCI is an old one. When KCR was a Union Minister, he had ample number of chances to revamp the FCI. However, that did not happen. Therefore, it is not right on his part to criticise the Central government regarding the same.”

Dattatreya said that the BJP-led NDA had enabled the grounding of several projects in Telangana. He said that the Central government had sponsored Rs 48,000 crore for the State government’s flagship schemes of Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).