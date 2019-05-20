Farmer suicides in Telangana dropped under KCR’s rule: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said that the farmers’ suicides had come down under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule in Telangana.Participating in a meeting in Tampa City in Florida in the US on Sunday organised by TRS America Cell, Harish Rao said that Chandrasekhar Rao’s aim is to see smiles on the faces of the farmers.

Harish Rao said that Telangana is the only State in the country which has been providing free 24X7 power to farmers. The aim of the TRS government is to provide irrigation water to one crore acres, he said. Besides agriculture, Telangana is also progressing in other fields like education and health.