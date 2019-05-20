Telangana: Governmnet teachers denounce Badi Bata, call it a token gesture

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It seems like the government schools in Telangana can never escape the dire straits. One after another, the government sector is facing setbacks and whatever has been introduced for its benefits are not at all receiving any positive response. In a new turn of events, the Badi Bata programme has also received criticism and this time the situation is worse as it is the government school teachers who have denounced it. The teachers alleged that the State’s annual enrolment drive Badi Bata is more of a ritual that lacks content.

They noted that as the admission processes in private schools get concluded by April itself, holding an enrolment drive in June is nothing but a token gesture. The statement comes at a time when this year’s drive is to be held between June 4 and 12.“A majority of students would have taken admissions in private schools by then and those who still await government school admissions are the ones who can’t afford private education.

They will anyway come to government schools regardless of Badi Bata being conducted,” said Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) general secretary.To resolve this and ensure maximum enrolment, the TSUTF has been demanding the officials concerned to conduct Badi Bata during March or April.

“Class gets disrupted for a week because of the enrolment drive. Further, the door to-door campaigns are not entirely enjoyable for the teachers either as they have to face tough questions from the parents. Since most teachers stay in nearby towns and work in schools in villages, there is also a trust issue,” said P Swathi, a government school teacher.

Absence of pre-primary schooling in government schools is another reason for the parents to turn to private schools. Teachers claim that the parents of Anganwadi going students are also opting private schools as a result of this.In the last four years, the enrolment in government schools through Badi Bata has shot up. During the academic year of 2018-19, as many as 50,000 fresh enrolments were recorded. What is interesting is that while the enrolment in government schools have improved, the number of private schools as compared to their state-run counterparts have also seen a jump.

The ratio of government schools to private ones currently stands at 48:52 which was 52:48 in 2014.

Raghushanker Reddy, state president of Democratic Teachers Federation said that the programme should not be seen as something that reflects the strength of government schools. Calling it a last resort for the poor students, he called the programme a failed cause. “So many teachers in rural areas pooling in their own resources have started a separate English medium section in their schools to retain students,” Raghushanker Reddy said.