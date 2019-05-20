KCR announces Rs 100 crore fund for Kaleshwara temple development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Swamy Temple in Kaleshwaram.The chief minister along with his family members and battery of officials visited the temple, before inspecting the ongoing works of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

As the temple was located on the banks of Godavari river, once the KLIS was completed the flow of tourists to the temple and the project would be increased. It would become an important tourist destination and spiritual hub, Rao said.

In view of this, he announced Rs100 crore for the expansion works of the temple. “Since the Kaleshwaram project is going to attain utmost prominence, hereafter there will be lakhs of people visiting the place accordingly development has to be made at the temple,” the chief minister felt, and instructed the District Collector to acquire 600 acres land for the development of temple.

For this purpose if required government, private and forest lands should to be acquired, the chief minister told the officials concerned. Rao also expressed his desire to have a Kalyana Mandapam and place for discourses of visiting seers at the temple. Accordingly the temple had to be expanded, he said.

Plans for mega yagam

As the Kaleshwaram project is nearing completion, Rao proposed to conduct a mega yagam. Further, Rao stated that as it is on the banks of river Godavari the temple will be an ideal place to conduct rituals like yagnam and yagam.He also informed said that Sringeri pontiff Bharathi Teertha would be invited for the renovation of the temple.

On completion of the Kaleshwaram barrages, Godavari waters would remain live up to 170 km and even touch the feet of Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. “With the blessings of Kaleswara Mukteeswara Swamy, the project will see 45 lakh acres irrigated in two crop seasons,” Rao said. “During Telangana struggle at Ramagundam the sight of Godavari used to bring tears I used to pray the almighty for the waters to flow in Telangana and dropped coins in the river. Now my prayers are heard and Telangana problems are being addressed,” the chief minister said.

Quarters for archakas

The chief minister also said that residential quarters would be built for the temple archakas. “There will be a vedic school and a college. All of these will come up in an integrated complex,” he said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to set up mesh facility at Pushkar ghats to avoid inconvenience to public.

Ministers Yerraballi Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eswar, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sarma, Advisor to government Anurag Sarma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, CMO secretary Smita Sabarwal, MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Dasari Manohar Reddy, MLCs Naradasu Lakshman Rao, Bhanu Prakash, Former MLA Putta Madhu, Collector Venkateswarlu, Devasena, Karimnagar ZP Chairman Tula Uma, Corporation chairpersons Damodar Rao and Eeda Shanker Reddy, Temple Chairman Bommara Venkatesam, EO Maruti and Sarpanch Vasant were present.