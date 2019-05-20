Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao announces Rs 100 crore fund for Kaleshwara temple

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced `100 crore for the development of the Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Swamy Temple in Kaleshwaram.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced `100 crore for the development of the Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Swamy Temple in Kaleshwaram.
The chief minister along with his family members and officials visited the temple, before inspecting the ongoing works of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). As the temple is located on the banks of Godavari river, on KLIS’s completion,it would become an important tourist and spiritual hub, Rao said. 

