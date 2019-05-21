Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Congress of supporting BJP in polls

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Congress cadre supported BJP in various constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st May 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

MIM chief, Asad, Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Congress cadre supported BJP in various constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to reports that Secunderabad constituency would witness a triangular fight between BJP, Congress and TRS, the Hyderabad MP tweeted, “Inshallah TRS will win Secunderabad also. Congress cadre in Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Adilabad constituencies supported BJP in a lost cause.”

In an earlier interview to Express, Owaisi rejected the allegations that AIMIM was the ‘B team’ of the BJP and claimed that the Congress had funded the saffron party during the last December Assembly elections in a bid to defeat TRS and his own party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp