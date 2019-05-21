Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Congress of supporting BJP in polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Congress cadre supported BJP in various constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to reports that Secunderabad constituency would witness a triangular fight between BJP, Congress and TRS, the Hyderabad MP tweeted, “Inshallah TRS will win Secunderabad also. Congress cadre in Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Adilabad constituencies supported BJP in a lost cause.”

In an earlier interview to Express, Owaisi rejected the allegations that AIMIM was the ‘B team’ of the BJP and claimed that the Congress had funded the saffron party during the last December Assembly elections in a bid to defeat TRS and his own party.