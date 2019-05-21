Home States Telangana

ECI gives nod for 18 more tables in Nizamabad

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD/SIDDIPET: The Election Commission of India (ECI)  has permitted the District Election Officer, Nizamabad, to use 18 more tables for counting of votes for Nizamabad Lok Sabha election where about 185 candidates are in the fray including K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A total of 36 counting tables would be used for counting of votes in the district.  Earlier, Election Commission of India has permitted only 18 tables, but, as the process would take a lot of time, Nizamabad District Collector M R M Rao wrote to the ECI to double the counting tables from 18 to 36 so that the results can be declared the same day.

Following the request, the ECI has given the nod to increase the tables from 18 to 36. With this, Nizamabad Lok Sabha results are likely to be announced on May 23 itself. Tight security in Medak

Returning officer for Zahirabad and Medak Parliamentary constituencies M Hanumanth Rao and K Dharmareddy in erstwhile Medak district is ensuring that no re-polling takes place in the constituencies. Officials have allocated additional staff for the counting, in view of the criticism regarding EVMs as well as the  VVPATs. Officials concerned have identified 1,500 employees in the district for counting of votes and imparted training.

“Every Assembly segment will have fourteen tables for counting. There will be one micro-observer, one supervisor and one counting assistant along with some staff for every table,” he said. He added that EVMs of seven Assembly segments have been stored at Gitam University under tight security. He also stated that he has asked party leaders and representatives to cooperate with authority.

