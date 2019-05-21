Last rites for just Re 1 in Telangana's Karimnagar town

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Poor and lower middle class families often struggle to conduct the last rites of their near and dear ones and to lend a helping hand, authorities in Telangana's Karimnagar town has launched a novel scheme for just Rs 1.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) announced on Tuesday that it will bear all the expenses of performing last rites as per religious traditions.

Under the scheme named, "Antim Yatra-Akhri Safar", the KMC will take care of transportation of bodies to the crematorium or burial grounds, 'pujas' or rituals, arrange firewood, kerosene and other material required. For Muslims and Christians, the authorities will arrange digging of graves.

Karimnagar Mayor S. Ravinder Singh said the idea was to ensure that the last rites of the poor and the needy were performed with dignity. He noted that due to increasing costs, many families were struggling to make the arrangements.

The scheme, to be rolled out from June 15, is meant for all irrespective of their religion and caste. Those willing to avail the scheme have to pay one rupee and collect the receipt.

About 2,000 employees of KMC will also inform the authorities about deaths in their respective areas.

"If necessary we will supply free body freezers and meals for 50 members of the bereaved family," said Singh. The meals will be provided from Rs 5 meal scheme of KMC.

As the bereaved families have to make rounds of offices to get death certificate, KMC will issue the certificates immediately after performing the last rites under this scheme.

KMC will also arrange two specially designed vehicles for transporting the bodies to crematorium or graveyard. It has set aside Rs.1.5 crore for the scheme, said Singh, who also appealed to philanthropists to help.