Lightning strike kills three farmers in Vikarabad

Lightning struck a farmer’s family, leaving three members dead and one injured in Vikarabad district, located around 90 kms from Hyderabad  on Monday.

Published: 21st May 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo| Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lightning struck a farmer’s family, leaving three members dead and one injured in Vikarabad district, located around 90 kms from Hyderabad on Monday.

The victims were standing under a thatched platform in the field located on the outskirts of Rajapur village of Dharur mandal in the district, taking cover from the unexpected heavy rain.

The victims were identified as Khaja Bee(38), her daughter Tabassum(16) and son Akram(12), while the head of the family Fakruddin received injuries in the incident. Two goats belonging to the family also died due to lightning. According to police, Fakruddin along with his second wife Khaja Bee and her two children went to their maize field located on the outskirts of the village.

They were packing the maize which harvested recently. Around 4.30 in the evening, heavy rain started suddenly, due to which they covered the maize heaps with tarpaulins and rushed to a thatched platform in the field for cover.

Lightning struck them as they stood under the platform, leaving Khaja Bee and two children dead on the spot. Farmers from neighbouring fields rushed in the direction of the lightning sound and found the injured.

