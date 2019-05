By Express News Service

KUMRAMBHEEM: AT least four persons were injured when a clash broke out between two fisherman communities in Penchkalpet mandal on Tuesday. The Chadvai and Dagarpelli villagers had got into an altercation overfishing in the Uchammala vagu project.

Police have filed charges against both communities and prohibited them both from fishing in the project. It is learnt that fishes are released into reservoir project every year by society of local fisherman.