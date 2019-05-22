Crop damage drives Jangaon farmer to kill self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms in the last week of April, leading to crop damage, allegedly drove a paddy farmer to end his life.

Rekkala Muthyam Reddy, who owns agricultural land in Jangaon district, allegedly consumed poison at his son’s residence in the city four days ago and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kukatpally here late Monday night.

Muthyam Reddy (55), a native of Veldanda village in Jangaon district, owns around 5 acres of land in the village. He had sown paddy in the rabi season and was hoping to reap a rich harvest in May. He along with his wife Renuka were residing with his son Parameshwar Reddy, in Hyderabad.

Muthyam Reddy used to go to Veldanda once in a fortnight to check the status of the crop and return to the city. He also started a small finance business and was lending money to people in his village. This season, he was expecting a good produce and with that confidence, he borrowed huge amounts and invested in the finance business.

However, the crop which was ready for harvest was completely damaged due to sudden heavy rain, accompanied by hailstorm, leaving him shattered as he wanted to clear the debts after selling the crop. Speaking to Express, Parameshwar said that his father went to the village last week and came back in a day. Though he was very quiet after the visit, he did not discuss anything with his son about the crop damage.

On Friday, Parameshwar and his mother Renuka went out on some work. “Before leaving, I asked if he had breakfast and after going to bank also I called to check if he had breakfast. Minutes later, I got a call from my cousin that my father consumed poison at home,” Parameshwar said. Muthyam Reddy after consuming poison, called his nephew Raji Reddy over phone and informed him that he consumed poison. He was shifted to a hospital in Kukatpally but died on Monday night.