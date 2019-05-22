Home States Telangana

Police likely to serve notice on advocate for ‘helping’ Ravi Prakash

Searches at Raju’s residence were conducted and incriminating evidence was seized from his house on Saturday.

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have initiated the process of serving notices on High Court advocate J Kanaka Raju alias JK Raju, who has allegedly helped former CEO of TV9, V Ravi Prakash, and others in preparing forged documents with fake signatures, related to the proceedings of Associated Broadcasting Company Private Limited (ABCPL).

Searches at Raju’s residence were conducted and incriminating evidence was seized from his house on Saturday. Meanwhile, police continued questioning of other accused in connection with the cases registered at the Cybercrime police station. 

During initial inquiries, police found that Raju, has allegedly helped the accused in drafting and preparation of fake and forged documents in favour of Ravi Prakash. The entire exercise took place at Raju’s Banjara Hills residence.

From the documents, laptops and other material seized from the residence, police came to the conclusion that Raju was also involved in the ‘conspiracy’.Police are planning to serve notices on him in a day or two and name him as an accused in the case. As he is not available in the city, police are also waiting for his reaction, so that they can proceed accordingly.

Earlier after cases were registered following complaints by Alanda Media, notices were served on Ravi Prakash, actor Shivaji and two others.  

As Ravi Prakash and Shivaji did not appear before police despite three notices, a Look Out Circular (LOC)s were also issued against them through Bureau of Emigration, which warrants the arrest of the duo if they try to flee from the country.

