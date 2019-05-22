Home States Telangana

Thanks to KT Rama Rao, Telangana couple gets Rs 2.5L from CM Relief Fund for baby’s surgery

The surgery was held on Tuesday and was a success. Madhu and Sunitha thanked Rama Rao and other donors for help.

Madhu and Sunitha with their baby son | Express

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: TRS working president KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a couple looking for money so that their newborn baby might get treated for his intestine infection. Rama Rao’s intervention led to funds being sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which made the surgery possible. 

The boy was born in Metpalli on May 8. Doctors told his parents — Madhu and Sunitha — that he was suffering from an intestine infection and needed immediate surgery. A private hospital in Hyderabad told them the surgery would cost around Rs 5 lakh. 

With no way of coming up with the money on their own, Madhu and Sunitha shared their story on social media platforms. Soon, The Nest Residents Welfare Association, Hyderabad, some employees of Dr Reddy’s and Sunder Foundation, Metpally came forward and donated to them a cumulative Rs 1.5 lakh.

For the remaining amount, they approached KT Rama Rao through Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar and TRS assistant secretary P Srinivas Reddy. Rama Rao assured the parents he would get `2.5 lakh sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the surgery. 

The surgery was held on Tuesday and was a success. Madhu and Sunitha thanked Rama Rao and other donors for help.

