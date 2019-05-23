HC dismisses ex-TV9 CEO anticipatory bail petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the former CEO of TV9, V Ravi Prakash, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Passing the order was Justice Rajasheker Reddy, who directed the police to follow procedures as laid down under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC). According to section 41A of CrPC, Ravi Prakash has to present an explanation to the police on charges framed against him and based on how satisfactory the explanation is, the police can arrest him or not.

Counsel for the petitioner and Supreme Court advocate, Dil Jit Singh Ahluwalia argued that the charges framed against his client were malafide and frivolous. He appealed to the court to grant interim bail to Ravi Prakash and issue notice to the Public Prosecutor or dismiss the petition.

Singh pointed out that the police registered cases in suppression of the fact that a case on the same issue is already pending in National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad and that the police has no business when the case is already pending in NCLT. He also pointed out that the police had come to arrest Ravi Prakash on May 10 when he was participating in a debate on a news channel and that he had to flee by jumping over a wall.

Singh argued that the state machinery circumvented law, in order to aide the complainant against Ravi Prakash and that multiple FIRs against Ravi Prakash were filed by police based on complaints by the same complainant, rather than adding more information to existing registered case.

The Public Prosecutor, Pratap Reddy pointed out that the police is not arresting Ravi Prakash and will let him give an explanation under the Section 41A of CrPC. Reddy also pointed out that all charges framed are as per the material evidences and witnesses examined. The public prosecutor also said that Ravi Prakash has been making calls over WhatsApp to the TV9 employees and threatening them against giving any statements.