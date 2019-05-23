Nizamabad Lok Sabha results: KCR's daughter K Kavitha trails BJP candidate by 52,000 votes

By Online Desk

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavita, is trailing behind BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri in Nizamabad by more than 52,000 votes.

Nizamabad grabbed the headlines recently when 185 candidates filed their nomination for the elections. Among the 185, 178 are farmers who entered the fray demanding a remunerative price for turmeric and red jowar.

Due to the large number of candidates, the Election Commission had to use 12 EVMs in every polling station, setting a new record.

Early trends also showed BJP candidates leading in Adilabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad constituencies in the state.

Before Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, Nizamabad constituency had witnessed a tough battle between the TDP and Congress.

In 2014, Kavita had defeated Madhu Yakshi Goud of the Congress by a margin of 1.67 lakh votes.