Telangana shocker: BJP set to win record seats a few months after TRS's landslide win

By Online Desk

In a jolt to the TRS, the ruling party in Telangana, the BJP and Congress were leading in four seats each among the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The 'overconfidence' of the TRS appears to have led to the setback, dashing its hopes of a clean sweep.

Overall, the TRS was leading in nine constituencies but party president and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha was trailing in Nizamabad as D Arvind of the BJP had established an early lead.

Senior TRS leader Vinod Kumar was trailing in Karimnagar where Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP was leading by over 23,000 votes.

Soyam Bapu Rao of the BJP was also ahead with a margin of over 28,000 votes in Adilabad. BJP's G. Kishan Reddy was ahead in Secunderabad, the only seat won by the party in 2014.

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was leading in Nalgonda while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi was leading in Hyderabad.

The TRS, which had won 11 seats in 2014, was hoping for a clean sweep by winning 16 seats, leaving Hyderabad for its ally AIMIM.

The party, which bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly, increased its tally to over 100 as 14 MLAs including 11 of Congress switched loyalties to the ruling party during the last couple of months.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, had sought the mandate in Lok Sabha election to enable TRS to play a key role in the formation of a non-BJP and non-Congress government at the Centre. His party leaders were even projecting him as a possible prime ministerial candidate.

The TRS chief, who proposed the Federal Front last year, had a series of meetings with leaders of various non-NDA parties.

Aiming to play a key role at the Centre, KCR had appointed his son KT Rama Rao as working president of TRS following the massive victory in the Assembly election. This was seen as an attempt to pave the way for Rama Rao to take over as CM in the event of KCR moving to Delhi.

In 2014, the TRS had won 11 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress had bagged two. BJP, YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party and AIMIM had won one seat each.

(With agency inputs)