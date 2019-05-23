Telangana students bag prizes in International Robofest in US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in 20 years, Indian students have won in the International Robofest held in Michigan. A team of five students from the city, of whom only three travelled to the US have secured second and third positions in three categories at the International Robofest 2019.

Of the 250 teams from 16 countries, the Hyderabad lads made their mark. Though the competition is nearly two-decades old, this was only the second time Indian students participated in the Robofest. The competition was held between May 16-18 and the students are returning home on Thursday.

Suhas Devullapalli, a class 12 student from DAV Public School Kukatpally, Aarnav Devulapalli, of class 10 from Sentia School, Miyapur and Tarun Mukesh, a class 6 student from Manthan International School, Tellapur represented India in Michigan along with Abhijn and Tarak, class 10 and 6 students of Oakridge Newton and and Einstein campus respectively from back home participated in the competition.