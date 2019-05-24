Home States Telangana

Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30 

“This mandate comes with tremendous responsibility,” YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a press conference at his residence in Tadipalli.

Published: 24th May 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

jagan. YSRCP

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “This mandate comes with tremendous responsibility,” YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said at a press conference at his residence in Tadipalli. “People saw the good governance of my father. I will repeat history... and rule in such a way that the country will look up to us. Many are asking me on what file will I sign first. I have seen first-hand people’s problems. I have heard them and will stand by them. We will implement all Navaratnas (promises made to the people),” he asserted.

Jagan, who won from Pulivendula by a margin of 90,110 votes, will take oath of office on May 30 in Vijayawada. The YSR Congress Legislature Party will meet Saturday to formally elect him as the leader. In contrast to the celebrations at the YSRC chief’s residence, the scene at TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s house in Undavalli was predictably sombre.

ALSO READ | Sweetest victory for Jagan, N Chandrababu Naidu stunned

Naidu faxed his resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan in the evening and in a brief press statement congratulated Jagan, Prime Minister Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Without taking questions, he said he would review the results and let people know his future course of action. The TDP chief appeared shocked. After all, 17 of his ministers, including his son Nara Lokesh, lost. Lokesh, who made his electoral debut this election in Mangalagiri, lost by 5,300 votes to YSRC’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. Naidu himself trailed at one point in Kuppam but rallied to win by 30,722 votes down from 47,121 in 2014.

The challenge for 69-year-old Naidu, the longest serving chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, would be to keep his flock together. The next five years could pose an existential crisis for the TDP with Jagan having vowed to constitute a special investigation team to look into alleged corruption under the Naidu dispensation. For Jagan, the challenge would be different. Naidu’s profligacy has ensured an almost empty treasury. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy 2019 Lok Sabha polls N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp