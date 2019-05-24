Two’s the charm for seven leaders in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Victory is sweetest when you have known defeat. Thursday is a sweet day for leaders of several parties, who lost in the Assembly elections in December but won in the Lok Sabha elections now.

As many as 12 leaders, who had contested Assembly elections in December and lost, threw their hat in the ring in the Lok Sabha polls. Of them, seven leaders, including TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy romped home to victory this time. However, some leaders tasted defeat in Lok Sabha polls too. The losers in both Assembly and Lok Sabha are DK Aruna, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mallu Ravi.

Lost Assembly seat but won LS

G Kishan Reddy: Former State president of BJP G Kishan Reddy lost to TRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesham in Amberpet Assembly segment. Reddy contested on BJP ticket from Secunderabad Lok Sabha and won.

A Revanth Reddy: TPCC working president lost to TRS Patnam Narender Reddy in Kodangal Assembly elections. But he contested from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha and took a revenge against the ruling TRS.

Nama Nageswara Rao: Former TDP politburo member Nama Nageswara Rao was defeated in Khammam Assembly elections. He joined the TRS just before the Lok Sabha polls and contested on TRS ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha polls and won against Congress’ senior leader Renuka Chowdary.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was elected from Huzurnagar Assembly seat. He, however, contested from Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment as directed the AICC. Uttam registered a surprising victory over TRS candidate. It will be a double victory for Uttam, who will vacate the Assembly seat.