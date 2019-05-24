Home States Telangana

Two’s the charm for seven leaders in Telangana

Victory is sweetest when you have known defeat. Thursday is a sweet day for leaders of several parties, who lost in the Assembly elections in December but won in the Lok Sabha elections now. 

Published: 24th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Victory is sweetest when you have known defeat. Thursday is a sweet day for leaders of several parties, who lost in the Assembly elections in December but won in the Lok Sabha elections now. 
As many as 12 leaders, who had contested Assembly elections in December and lost, threw their hat in the ring in the Lok Sabha polls. Of them, seven leaders, including TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy romped home to victory this time. However, some leaders tasted defeat in Lok Sabha polls too. The losers in both Assembly and Lok Sabha are DK Aruna, Ponnam Prabhakar and Mallu Ravi. 

Lost Assembly seat but won LS 
G Kishan Reddy:  Former State president of BJP G Kishan Reddy lost to TRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesham in Amberpet Assembly segment.  Reddy contested on BJP ticket from Secunderabad Lok Sabha and won. 

A Revanth Reddy: TPCC working president lost to TRS Patnam Narender Reddy in Kodangal Assembly elections. But he contested from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha and took a revenge against the ruling TRS.
Nama Nageswara Rao: Former TDP politburo member Nama Nageswara Rao was defeated in Khammam Assembly elections. He joined the TRS just before the Lok Sabha polls and contested on TRS ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha polls and won against Congress’ senior leader Renuka Chowdary.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was elected from Huzurnagar Assembly seat. He, however, contested from Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment as directed the AICC. Uttam registered a surprising victory over TRS candidate. It will be a double victory for Uttam, who will vacate the Assembly seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp