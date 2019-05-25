Home States Telangana

Congress voters move to BJP en masse in Telangana

It seems BJP benefited from swing votes from the Congress in all four seats. This trend was clearest in Nizamabad and Karimnagar. 

Published: 25th May 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected BJP Members of Parliament, Soyam Bapu Rao, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, participate in a victory rally in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP couldn’t have asked for a better result in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. It managed to wrest control of two TRS strongholds, Nizamabad and Karimnagar and won two other seats, Adilabad and Secunderabad. A few months ago, even BJP wouldn’t have believed this could happen. So, how did it?

It seems BJP benefited from swing votes from the Congress in all four seats. This trend was clearest in Nizamabad and Karimnagar. 

For instance, in the five segments of Nizamabad (Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Armoor, Jagtial and Korutla), Congress got less than 9,000 votes. Congress’ Madhu Yaskhi Goud got only 69,173 votes in total. BJP’s D Arvind pocketed 4,80,584 votes, 70,000 more than TRS’ K Kavitha. BJP sources told Express that Goud had, in fact, at a public meeting asked voters to defeat Kavitha, even if it meant voting for BJP.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In Karimnagar too, Congress polled around 20,000 votes fewer than it did in the 2018 Assembly elections in four segments. Congress’ Ponnam Prabhakar, who was the candidate from Karimnagar Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, polled 19,111 fewer votes in the segment this time. Interestingly, in six out of seven Assembly segments in Karimnagar, Congress was trailing in the second position in 2018 polls. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao dismissed allegations of Congress leaders colluding with BJP. “I do not believe such rumours. You can see clearly that there has been overall shift of voters from Congress to BJP,” he said. 

On the other hand, Adilabad saw TRS’ vote share transferred to BJP in four Assembly segments. Except for Asifabad, the pink party enjoyed a majority in all the Assembly segments, but it could not win. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp