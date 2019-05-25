Heera Group chairman, Nowhera Shaikh, hard nut to crack for Enforcement directorate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heera Group chairman and founder of All India Mahila Empowerment Party, Nowhera Shaikh, ‘did not reveal’ much information during the 7-day custody with Enforcement directorate (ED). ED got seven-day custody of Nowhera Shaikh and her aides Biju Thomas and Molly Thomas to interrogate them for their alleged role in money laundering under the guise of Heera Group companies. According to sources, Nowhera and other accused maintained the same stand as they did with Hyderabad police, who are also investigation into the allegations of the group.

Heera Group was accused of fraudulently collecting investments from more than 2.50 L investors across the country and abroad, on the promise of providing high returns of around 36% by investing in gold trading and other businesses. Based on the cases, ED has started an investigation and found that Heera Group has collected more than Rs 3,000 crore from 1,72,114 investors across India.

Nowhera Shaik and her aides were earlier arrested by the Hyderabad CCS police on charges of duping people in the name of Ponzi schemes.