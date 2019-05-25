Home States Telangana

Heera Group chairman, Nowhera Shaikh, hard nut to crack for Enforcement directorate

Heera Group was accused of fraudulently collecting investments from more than 2.50L investors across the country and abroad, on the promise of providing high returns of around 36% by investing in gold

Published: 25th May 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heera Group chairman and founder of All India Mahila Empowerment Party, Nowhera Shaikh, ‘did not reveal’ much information during the 7-day custody with Enforcement directorate (ED). ED got seven-day custody of Nowhera Shaikh and her aides Biju Thomas and Molly Thomas to interrogate them for their alleged role in money laundering under the guise of Heera Group companies. According to sources, Nowhera and other accused maintained the same stand as they did with Hyderabad police, who are also investigation into the allegations of the group.

Heera Group was accused of fraudulently collecting investments from more than 2.50 L investors across the country and abroad, on the promise of providing high returns of around 36% by investing in gold trading and other businesses. Based on the cases, ED has started an investigation and found that Heera Group  has collected more than Rs 3,000 crore from 1,72,114 investors across India.

Nowhera Shaik and her aides were earlier arrested by the Hyderabad CCS police on charges of duping people in the name of Ponzi schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement directorate Heera Group chairman Nowhera Shaikh ED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp