Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wants comprehensive plan on canal maintenance

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, CMO Secretary Smith Sabharwal and other senior officials. 

Published: 25th May 2019 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed Irrigation Department officials to come up with a comprehensive strategy for the maintenance of canals in the State, so as to ensure continuous water for from irrigation projects in Telangana. 

Rao was speaking at a review meeting in Hyderabad, held to devise strategies ahead of the lifting of water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), scheduled from July this year. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, CMO Secretary Smith Sabharwal and other senior officials. 

Rao pointed out that Telangana is a drought-prone area. “Water to farms used to be supplied just once every 3-4 years. However, the situation has changed now. Whether it rains or not, water will be available in abundance in Godavari through Pranahitha,” he said. 

Lifting of water through KLIP will commence from July. Rao asked officials to ensure all gates and sluices at relevant reservoirs are thoroughly examined and required repairs are undertaken on a war footing. He suggested a workshop be conducted for engineers in the irrigation department, so that they may find their bearings. 

“There will be some teething trouble in the beginning. Minor issues arising out of diverting water from barrages to reservoirs and tanks have to be overcome from time to time. It may take some time for the flow of water from barrages to reservoirs and from reservoirs to farms. Till then, we need to take care,” he said. 

