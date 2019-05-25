Home States Telangana

What went wrong for Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Sai Kiran in Secunderabad

In the Assembly elections held in December 2018, the TRS had won all the segments under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a thumping majority.

Published: 25th May 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav

TRS leader Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav (Photo | Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav Facebook)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To win once is easy, but to maintain the momentum and repeat the same is tedious. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its leaders must have a clear idea of what that means by now. 

The defeat TRS faced in Secunderabad segment can only be attributed to its lack of understanding on what it takes to get another chance. It could have been this that aided BJP in getting a sweeping victory over TRS.

Thus BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy came out victorious in his electoral battle against minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav. 

In the Assembly elections held in December 2018, the TRS had won all the segments under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a thumping majority. Senior Congress leader Danam Nagender who switched loyalties to contest from Khairathabad, on TRS ticket, won with a healthy margin of 28,402 votes. The same was the scenario for Srinivas Yadav from Sanathnagar who won with a margin of 30,651. 

It is learnt that the blame would fall predominantly over Srinivas Yadav, Danam Nagender and Padma Rao who could not ensure votes for Talasani from their strongholds. 
The TRS candidate could garner only 37,679 votes from the Sanathnagar constituency, which is least of all the polled. This vote share is 28,670 less than what Srinivas secured in the assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp