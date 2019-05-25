What went wrong for Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Sai Kiran in Secunderabad

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To win once is easy, but to maintain the momentum and repeat the same is tedious. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its leaders must have a clear idea of what that means by now.

The defeat TRS faced in Secunderabad segment can only be attributed to its lack of understanding on what it takes to get another chance. It could have been this that aided BJP in getting a sweeping victory over TRS.

Thus BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy came out victorious in his electoral battle against minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav.

In the Assembly elections held in December 2018, the TRS had won all the segments under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with a thumping majority. Senior Congress leader Danam Nagender who switched loyalties to contest from Khairathabad, on TRS ticket, won with a healthy margin of 28,402 votes. The same was the scenario for Srinivas Yadav from Sanathnagar who won with a margin of 30,651.

It is learnt that the blame would fall predominantly over Srinivas Yadav, Danam Nagender and Padma Rao who could not ensure votes for Talasani from their strongholds.

The TRS candidate could garner only 37,679 votes from the Sanathnagar constituency, which is least of all the polled. This vote share is 28,670 less than what Srinivas secured in the assembly elections.