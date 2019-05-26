Home States Telangana

Godavari goes bone dry in Dharmapuri town

Parched Godavari river in the temple town of Dharmapuri | Express

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Even before the mercury levels have shot up in the State, the water in one of the lifeline rivers of the State, Godavari has gone bone dry in the temple town of Dharmapuri with receding water levels and river bed exposing itself to the skies. Forget about washing away sins after taking a holy dip in Godavari waters at the ancient Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri town, one is sure of acquiring disease due to the murky and polluted waters in the river.

The drainage water of Dharmapuri goes into the river causing pollution and risking the lives of people, who come from far and near to take a holy dip in the river before having the darshan of the deity in the temple. There is no word about the promise made about the establishment of a sewage treatment plant (STP) or at least an alternative plan to divert drainage water.

With no option left devotees take a holy dip at the nearby Satyavati Gundam (lake).  However, temple authorities are restricting the entry of devotees there with reports of the drowning of pilgrims in the lake. Narsamma, who sells coconuts and other pooja material at the river side, says her sales have come down with the Godavari drying up. Locals have stopped taking bath in the river as everyone is aware of drainage water flowing into the Godavari.

The authorities have failed to provide basic amenities to the pilgrims such as clean water and proper sanitation on the premises.

