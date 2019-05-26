Jagan Mohan Reddy meets CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, invites him for swearing-in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and to be Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have decided to hold a meeting with officers of both States, to resolve outstanding issues.

Jagan called on Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, and invited him for his swearing-in ceremony, to be held in Vijayawada on May 30 at 12.23 pm. While accepting the invitation, Rao emphasised that Telangana’s policy was to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring States. “We have adopted a give-and-take policy with neighbouring States, and the same will be followed with AP too,” Rao told Jagan.

On being informed that Jagan was coming to Pragathi Bhavan, Rao summoned all his ministers for a meeting with the CM-designate of the neighbouring State. Rao and his colleagues then extended a rousing reception to Jagan.

Later, both leaders discussed key issues concerning their States, and Rao advised Jagan on solving irrigation problems. “If water from the Godavari and Krishna are used effectively, both States would prosper in all aspects,” Rao said. He also told Jagan the TRS government would establish friendly relations with AP.

“Right from the beginning, it has been our intention to maintain cordial and friendly relations with neighbouring States. I went to Maharashtra and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I took the initiative on the aspect of water disputes between erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, which delayed the construction of irrigation projects in combined AP. I told Fadnavis our policy would be ‘live and let live’,” Rao told Jagan.

“I informed Fadnavis that by resolving water disputes, both TS and Maharashtra would benefit. Maharashtra came forward to cooperate, and as a result, we are able to construct Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects. Our policy will be to maintain similar relations with Andhra Pradesh. Both sibling States should benefit,” he added.

Rao further informed Jagan that around 3,500 tmc of Godavari water was going waste into the sea every year. “Telangana can make use of a maximum of 700-800 tmc of Godavari water. Andhra Pradesh can use the rest,” he said.

Rao accorded a warm welcome to Jagan Mohan Reddy, who after registering a thumping victory in the recently-held AP Assembly elections came to Pragathi Bhavan for the first time. He warmly hugged Jagan, felicitated him with an Ikkat shawl, and presented him a memento of a Veena made by Silver Filigree artists.

Rao further blessed Jagan, that he would be successful in discharging his duties as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Shobha Rani, Rao’s wife, and Shailima, KTR’s wife, welcomed YS Bharathi Jagan. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by MPs Vijaya Sai Reddy and Mithun Reddy.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, Minister’s Mahmood Ali, Eatela Rajender, Indra Karan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, Ch Malla Reddy, and several other TRS leaders joined Rao in welcoming Jagan.