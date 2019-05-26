OGH gives woman another lease of life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania General Osmania Hospital (OGH) proved to be a beacon of hope for 34-year-old G Lalitha, a native of a remote village in Chevella of Vikarabad district, who received a complex hip replacement for to a rare condition called bi-lateral Avascular Necrosis.

The procedure is not included in the Arogyasri scheme, and therefore the hospital turned to an NGO, Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), who crowdsourced `75,000 for the procedure. She was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Dr Pandu Naik, assistant professor at the Orthopedics department, said, “Lalitha had come to the hospital with an acute hip pain around a month ago. After keeping her under observation for two weeks and administering various tests, we came to the conclusion that without a total hip replacement she would be bed-ridden and no longer be able to continue with her routine life.”

This is not the first time that OGH has come to Lalitha’s rescue. In 2015, upset over having to sell her land to repay debt, after a failed harvest, she tried to kill herself by consuming pesticide. While undergoing treatment at OGH, she developed tracheal stenosis that made her incapable of speech.