PD Act proves to be helpful but inter-dept coordination necessary

Published: 26th May 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the entire police force and policing in Telangana moving towards digitisation, records of arrests are updated online and their credentials geo-tagged, through which there is a continuous tab on not only old offenders but also on trouble-mongers, say officials.  Detaining many such notorious and habitual offenders under the PD act has shown very positive results, they say.

According to officials, online updating of the offenders’ data allows tracking of the movements of those who reside locally and those who stick to a particular residential address. This helps police even at the ground level. Every time, a patrol car or a blue colts party patrols a locality, they have the information of offenders residing in the area and the tabs provided to them. Based on the gravity of the cases involved, they verify the offenders’ movements frequently and update the higher ups.

The Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) conducted frequently by the police, also help keep a tab on offenders.But of late, mobility of offenders has also increased and they have been relocating continuously to commit offences in areas different from their hometowns, making it difficult for the police to keep a track.

Same is the case with inter-State offenders, who enter a state to commit some offence and then go back. In these cases, when they are caught, they are arrested with the available details of their address and another background. The same is communicated to the place where they belong to. But it has been found that many of them do not go back to their native place and relocate immediately after being released.

According to a senior police official, though it is a difficult task to monitor these elements, with an increase in strength of the force and improved coordination between different units in the state and other wings, the vigil can be enhanced.

