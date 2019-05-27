Prepare to sweat it out as heatwave in Telangana to stay, at least till May 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no respite in sight for people in the State from the heatwave conditions and abnormally-high temperatures.

As the heatwave prevailed in Telangana on Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 47.80C at Neelwai, in Mancherial district, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In Greater Hyderabad, the highest temperature recorded was 44.90C, at Serilingampally, Ameerpet and Patancheru, as per TSDPS data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a forecast saying that the heatwave conditions would prevail at isolated pockets across all districts of Telangana, in the coming four days, till Thursday.

IMD Hyderabad’s director-in-charge, Dr YK Reddy said it is very likely the heatwave warning would be extended further. So far, the State has experienced 21 heatwave days this year. Khammam district on Sunday recorded its highest temperature for May in the last 10 years — 46.20C, which is 5.50C above normal.

As per the IMD extreme weather events data for the last 10 years, the highest temperature ever recorded in Khammam district in the month of May until now was 45.60C in 2017.

According to the TSDPS forecast, maximum temperatures are expected to remain 3-40C above normal, in the range of 43-460C at many places, mainly over Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Bhongir, Jangaon, Warangal, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Khammam and Nalgonda.