Home States Telangana

Prepare to sweat it out as heatwave in Telangana to stay, at least till May 30

Khammam district on Sunday recorded its highest temperature for May in the last 10 years — 46.20C, which is 5.50C above normal.

Published: 27th May 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Heatwave

Representational image.|P Ravindra Babu/ EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no respite in sight for people in the State from the heatwave conditions and abnormally-high temperatures.

As the heatwave prevailed in Telangana on Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 47.80C at Neelwai, in Mancherial district, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In Greater Hyderabad, the highest temperature recorded was 44.90C, at Serilingampally, Ameerpet and Patancheru, as per TSDPS data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a forecast saying that the heatwave conditions would prevail at isolated pockets across all districts of Telangana, in the coming four days, till Thursday. 

IMD Hyderabad’s director-in-charge, Dr YK Reddy said it is very likely the heatwave warning would be extended further. So far, the State has experienced 21 heatwave days this year. Khammam district on Sunday recorded its highest temperature for May in the last 10 years — 46.20C, which is 5.50C above normal. 

As per the IMD extreme weather events data for the last 10 years, the highest temperature ever recorded in Khammam district in the month of May until now was 45.60C in 2017.

According to the TSDPS forecast, maximum temperatures are expected to remain 3-40C above normal, in the range of 43-460C at many places, mainly over Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Bhongir, Jangaon, Warangal, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Khammam and Nalgonda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heatwave Telangana heatwave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp