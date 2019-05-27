Home States Telangana

Telangana's Basti Dawakhanas and UPHCs ill-equipped to handle snake bites

This seems to be ironical as Basti Dawakhanas had come up to compensate for areas where people did not have access to a healthcare centre. 

Published: 27th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Snake bites are very common during tropical season, especially in Telangana. However, the State’s public healthcare centres do not seem to be well-equipped to treat snake bite cases.

With over 4,113 snake bites cases reported annually, the State stands at the third position, after Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, for snake bite casualties. While Urban Primary Healthcare Centres (UPHC) claim to have the polyvalent anti-snake venom serum kits (AVS), Basti Dawakhanas still are not equipped with it.

This seems to be ironical as Basti Dawakhanas had come up to compensate for areas where people did not have access to a healthcare centre. 

The unavailability of AVS kits is one of the many problems in both Dawakhanas and UPHCs. In most of the UPHCs, the OPD hours are fixed till 4 pm. Some UPHCs do not even have doctors post 2 pm. 

Dr Narayana Rao, District Medical and Health officer of Medchal district, said, “UPHCs do have AVS kits stocked with them but after the OPD hours, patients will have to find a UPHC that works 24/7 or a nearby government hospital.” The tragedy is that, in snake bite cases, immediate medication is necessary to save a victim’s life. 

Dr. Karthikeyan Vasudevan, the senior principal scientist from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) explains, “In such cases, not only should primary health centres be stocked with the serum, but the doctors should also be able to distinguish each bite to know the required dosage.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
snake bites snakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp