Students find JEE Advanced paper moderately difficult

Over 1.73 lakh students appeared for JEE Advanced 2019 examination here on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Over 1.73 lakh students appeared for JEE Advanced 2019 examination here on Monday. Students found Maths to be tough than Physics and Chemistry and overall the paper was found to be moderately difficult. Math, in particular, was very difficult and questions were highly conceptual and required good time management.

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2019 exam conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA in April this year are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2019. This year for the first time the test was conducted by NTA. The examination was conducted in two sessions.  The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours each. Both the papers are compulsory.

Experts said that students who thoroughly prepared for the exam would not have found the exam very tough but there was a consensus that paper 2 was easier than paper 1.‘’The overall difficulty level of JEE Advanced paper 2 was moderate.  A major change in the pattern was the absence of paragraph-based questions.  A few questions asked in physics were based on conceptual understanding of the topics. There were many application-based questions,’’ Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET), GradeUp, said.

He expects the cut-off for the general category could be between 127- 142 marks out of the total 372 marks for admission to IITs. Chandan Kumar, an aspirant said he finished the exam just in time.”Since maths was difficult, I spent more time on that I had to rush up with physics. The chemistry was the easiest of the three. I am expecting a score between 130-140, “ he said.      

The marking pattern was the same as 2018, with each papers carrying 186 marks. 

“Students have found chemistry easy, physics moderate and maths paper 1 lengthy. While in the afternoon session maths and physics were both tough.  Chemistry, on the other hand, was found to be easy,” said P Prameela, academic head, Narayana Institutions.

First time to be conducted by NTA
This year for the first time the test was conducted by NTA. The examination was conducted in two sessions.  It consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours each. Both papers are compulsory

