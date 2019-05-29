Bouquets a no-no, Kishan prefers notebooks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT would seem bouquets, shawls and sweets are too cliché for BJP’s Secunderabad MP-elect G Kishan Reddy.Planning to supply them among students in government schools, Kishan Reddy asked his well-wishers to give him just notebooks as gifts. Soon after stating his desire on Twitter, his office turned into a mini storeroom of notebooks, piled up in multiple stacks.