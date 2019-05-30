G Kishan Reddy's elevation as minister seen to be an endorsement for Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: G Kishan Reddy, the BJP MP who won from Secunderabad, after earlier having served as a three-time MLA, has been allocated a berth in the new council of ministers under Narendra Modi.

"With the blessings of people of Secunderabad and Honourable PM Narendra Modi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today at 7 pm. I seek your continued support - G Kishan Reddy, MP," read a message from Reddy.

The 55-year-old received a call from the BJP headquarters inviting him to be present at the Prime Minister's residence at 5 pm. He was later sworn in as minister.

"He received a call from BJP president Amit Shah at around 12 pm to be present at 7 pm," a BJP insider revealed.

BJP leaders all over the State are in a jubilant mood after hearing about Reddy's elevation to the union council of ministers. Kishan Reddy, apart from being a three-time MLA, was also the BJP state unit president in the past.

The celebrations began around 3 pm at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. It is reportedly learnt that his family members too joined him for the swearing-in ceremony.

After his initial days as a BJP worker, Reddy climbed up the ladder of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, and became its national president.

The BJP state unit's performance in the recent general elections has earned it praise from the party's central leadership. Kishan Reddy's elevation is being seen as a reward for its exemplary work in the recent parliamentary elections. The saffron party is now determined to expand its footprint in the state.

Interestingly, following his victory in the recent elections, Reddy had asked his party leaders, supporters and followers to greet him with notebooks and storybooks for needy children instead of garlands, bouquets, sweets or shawls. This had led to his office room being filled with books in no time.