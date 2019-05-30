Home States Telangana

In Maharashtra for the long haul: Asaduddin Owaisi

Meanwhile, Owaisi also issued his first statement on the loss that his party incurred in Bihar’s Seemanchal.

Published: 30th May 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

MIM chief, Asad, Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking about his coalition with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the neighbouring State, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said, “We are in Maharashtra for the long haul.”  

“Maharashtra’s marginalised communities deserve an independent and organic political voice that is not beholden to a club of a few castes,” he added. Reacting to reports that the Congress was trying to woo Ambedkar ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Owaisi said, “During the elections, I’d publicly asked INC to agree to a seat-sharing formula that is respectful of @Prksh_Ambedkar sahab’s stature. But (Ashok) Chavan & SAHEB live in a world where they’re entitled to obedience & loyalty of Vanchit, Muslim, SC/ST communities. [sic]” 

Meanwhile, Owaisi also issued his first statement on the loss that his party incurred in Bihar’s Seemanchal. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Our journey’s been one of many successes & setbacks: but the struggle will go on. In Seemanchal, we’ll continue our constitutional struggle for education, healthcare & infrastructure.”

